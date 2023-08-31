Thursday, August 31, 2023
UN Security Council | Russia used its right of veto in the UN Security Council – blocked a proposal to extend sanctions on Mali

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in World Europe
Sanctions imposed in 2017 to support the Mali peace deal are set to expire this week.

Russia has blocked a motion in the UN Security Council on the continuation of the sanctions against Mali.

In the failed draft resolution, the sanctions would have been extended by a year. Sanctions imposed in 2017 to support the peace deal are set to expire this week.

Russia, which exercised its right of veto, had accepted the continuation of the sanctions itself, but opposed the continuation of the activities of the expert group monitoring the sanctions in the country.

The report drawn up by the group criticized the Malian armed forces and its foreign security partners. The latter is a clear reference to the forces of the Russian mercenary company Wagner in the country.

