Home page politics

From: Daniel Geradtz

Press Split

The UN Security Council met after the heavy Russian air attack on Ukraine – shortly afterwards Russia reported an attack on its border region.

New York – On Friday night (December 29th). Russia carried out the strongest air strikes against Ukraine since the beginning of the war. At least that is the assessment Ukraine, which spoke of attacks by 158 drones and missiles. According to authorities, at least 30 people were killed and around 160 people were injured across the country.

Therefore, with the support of more than 30 countries, Ukraine called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which met in New York on Friday evening (local time).

United Nations strongly condemns Russia's attacks on Ukraine

Mohamed Khiari, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia, said: “Regrettably, today's horrific attacks were just the latest in a series of escalating attacks by Russia.” He condemned the previous day's attacks “unequivocally and in the strongest terms.”

Nothing is the same as before – a foreign policy review View photo series

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador to the UN, blamed the Ukrainian defense strategy for the high damage. The problem is that the air defense systems were set up in residential areas. “If Ukrainian air defense systems had not been deployed, there would have been no civilian casualties at all,” he said.

Poland initiates investigation after incident – Russian missile violated NATO member's airspace

The air strikes were partly flown through Polish territory, as Krzysztof Szczerski, Poland's UN ambassador, explained: “We have registered a serious incident of a violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile. The incident is now being investigated by the Polish military and the relevant security services.”

The Russian air strikes on Ukraine on Friday night are said to have been the heaviest since the beginning of the war. © picture alliance/dpa/Ukrinform

According to a report from the Ukrainian General Staff, in addition to the air strikes, Russian troops also carried out assault attacks on the ground. They hit the east and south of the country. Reports emerged on Christmas Eve that Russia would reduce its air strikes. The reason for this was the loss of three fighter jets.

Russia reports Ukrainian attack on Belgorod

On Saturday, the Russian border region of Belgorod reported a major Ukrainian attack. Twelve adults and two children were killed in the shelling of the center of the regional capital of the same name, Belgorod, Russia's civil defense agency said on Telegram. Another 108 people, including 15 children, were injured. The information could not initially be independently verified. There was initially no official reaction from Kiev.

The Russian Defense Ministry has threatened “punishment” – and also requested a meeting of the UN Security Council. (With agency reports from dpa and AFP)