The 1st meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas ended without a joint statement from the countries. In the image: a session of the UN Security Council in September this year. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE.

The first meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas held this Sunday (8) ended without a joint statement from the countries. The meeting was called and chaired by Brazil, represented by the Brazilian ambassador to the UN, Sérgio Danese.

“By Council practice, these consultations are closed and, therefore, we are committed to carrying them out, but not commenting on them afterwards”, said the danese in an interview with GloboNews. According to the president of the Security Council, it is possible that other meetings will be held to discuss the issue. During the meeting, Norwegian Tor Wennesland, UN coordinator for the Middle East Peace process, presented government representatives with a survey of the situation in Israel and Gaza.

“The meeting gives countries a clearer, broader view of the local situation, because the authority who briefed us is on the ground, he is the United Nations special coordinator, he is a Norwegian,” he said. Danese stated that the interest of the meeting is to hear the position of the member countries to “form a more complete picture of how the Council may eventually act on other occasions when it meets to discuss the matter”.

Among the concerns raised by participants at the meeting is the possibility that the conflict will spread across the Middle East region, the columnist reported. Jamil Chadat the UOL portal. The governments of France and the United Arab Emirates even proposed that a joint declaration be read and approved by the 15 members. However, the American government pointed out that it had resistance to certain points in the declaration. The United Arab Emirates supported the United States’ position.

“The keynote of the interventions was to reflect on the need to return to a negotiation process as quickly as possible”, highlighted Danese. US Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters that many members condemned Hamas’ attacks and invasion of Israeli territory, but “obviously not all.” He highlighted that there is concern that the conflict will spread.