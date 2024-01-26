The UN Security Council held a meeting on the downed Russian Il-76 with prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

At the UN on the night of Friday, January 26, a meeting of the Security Council was held, which was convened at the request of Russia due to the crash of an Il-76 plane near Belgorod. Representatives of Ukraine and other countries also spoke at it.

The meeting took place a day later than the Russian Federation requested. Because of this, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said that he was “disappointed in the behavior of France,” which currently chairs the Security Council. According to the diplomat, she came under pressure from NATO. Polyansky called on the French representatives “not to put the interests of NATO and Kyiv above your responsibilities as chairman.”

The French representative explained the delay by saying that after receiving the request on Wednesday, he decided to continue the debate on the situation in the Gaza Strip that day and allow Security Council members to collect additional information about the Il-76.

Russia blamed Ukraine for the plane crash and called on the UN to condemn Kyiv

According to Polyansky, currently available data indicate that Ukraine deliberately shot down the plane with its own prisoners of war, since it knew about the route and method of transporting them to the place of exchange, the lists of those on board were transferred to Kyiv.

The diplomat accused the Ukrainian authorities of “once again showing their inhuman nature and complete inability to negotiate.” He called on members of the Security Council and the UN leadership to strongly condemn this terrorist attack.

Silence in this situation only strengthens the confidence of the corrupt dictatorial regime [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky in his own impunity Dmitry PolyanskyFirst Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

Polyansky added that Russia will do everything to ensure that those responsible for the crash receive the punishment they deserve.

Commenting on the speech of the Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Kristina Gayovyshyn at a meeting, Polyansky called him paranoid and delusional. “I didn’t hear anything in her speech that would suggest that it wasn’t them. She claims we didn't provide security. Apparently, we should have shot down this missile, and then we would have ensured security (…) I’ll just say that, apparently, the instruction that my colleague received was to continue to lie and shield the Kiev regime,” he said.

Ukraine accused Russia of provocation and failure to provide flight data

Kristina Gayovyshyn in her speech accused Russia in “committing a crime and provocation in order to divert the attention of the international community from the only cause of all atrocities – the Russian war of aggression and its intention to destroy Ukrainian statehood.”

She did not directly confirm or deny the claim that the Il-76 was shot down by the Ukrainian military, but said that Ukraine has the right to consider Russian military transport aircraft as legitimate military targets. Speaking about the failed exchange of prisoners of war, she said that Moscow “deliberately jeopardized the safety of prisoners by failing to provide the Ukrainian side with the information necessary to ensure airspace security.”

“Moscow bears full responsibility for the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” she said, demanding an international investigation to establish all the circumstances. Gayovyshyn added that the Ukrainian authorities are independently studying the circumstances of the crash and the fate of all prisoners of war.

The UN announced the impossibility of verifying Russian and Ukrainian data

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo noted that the organization is “not able to verify reports from Russia and Ukraine about the circumstances of the crash.” She called on all parties to refrain from actions, rhetoric and accusations that could further escalate the Ukrainian conflict. DiCarlo also recalled that the organization’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally condemns all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

Other representatives of both permanent and elected members also spoke at the Security Council meeting. Deputy US Representative Robert Wood, in particular, argued that the Russian Federation “bears full and final responsibility for the beginning and continuation” of hostilities in Ukraine, and explained the plane crash as “one man’s decision to start an aggressive war.” The UK supported Ukraine's “calm and measured response” to the crash, emphasizing the urgent need to establish the facts.

Representatives of South Korea, Switzerland and Guyana, in particular, made no accusations against anyone, saying that there is no reliable information about the plane crash yet and calling for an objective investigation. The representative of Japan suggested that the Security Council not engage in speculation without any objective information.

China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dai Bin, called on the parties to strictly abide by international law and international conventions protecting the lives and rights of prisoners of war, adding that “dialogue and negotiations represent the only viable way out of any crisis.”