The UN Security Council expressed concern over reports of large-scale hostilities in the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This is stated in the materials that were announced following the discussion in the Security Council by the UN Security Council Chairman Abdu Abarri, reports TASS.

“Members of the Security Council condemned the use of force in the strictest manner and expressed regret for the loss of life.”– said Abarri.

At the same time, the UN Security Council called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately cease fire and start substantive negotiations without preconditions, and also expressed full support for the central role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Abarri also did not rule out that, if necessary, the Council will hold a meeting with the participation of representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“If necessary, we will talk with both ambassadors so that they can come to an understanding“, – informed Abarri.

At the same time, the leaders of the two countries – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan – first appeared together on Tuesday in one of the propaganda programs on Russian TV, writes MK.

They made their statements in turn. First, the Azerbaijani leader spoke, and then the Armenian prime minister took the floor.

According to Aliyev, Baku is only responding to the aggression of Armenia. He added that Yerevan is using the Karabakh conflict to distract the population from internal problems. He called Pashinyan himself the “henchman” of George Soros.

Pashinyan stressed that it was Armenia that was responding to the aggression of Baku. According to him, there is allegedly a threat to the existence of the Armenian people. Turkey, which, according to him, takes part in the conflict, is looking for a reason to send troops to Nakhichevan.

Recall that the smoldering conflict flared up on September 27: then the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that the Armenian Armed Forces fired on settlements on the line of contact, according to these data, there are civilian and military casualties. According to the statement of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Karabakh “was subjected to air and missile attacks.” It was also noted in Yerevan that Baku “launched an offensive” in the Karabakh direction.

In the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, it was reported that peaceful settlements, including the capital, Stepanakert, were subjected to artillery fire. The NKR authorities called on the population to hide, and later declared martial law and mobilization in the republic.

Armenia also declared martial law and general mobilization. There is a curfew in Azerbaijan. They also introduced partial mobilization. A number of states, including Russia and France, called on the parties to exercise restraint.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that Turkey had put forward a military ultimatum to Armenia. Official Ankara believes that the Armenian-Azerbaijani military conflict will end only after Armenia leaves the territory of Azerbaijan.

