Home page politics

Press Split

The UN Security Council has voted to end the UN stabilization mission in civil war-torn Sudan. © Eduardo Munoz/Pool Reuters/AP

Sudan called for the UN mission in the civil war country to be ended. Now the UN Security Council has reacted. UN Secretary-General Guterres again calls for an immediate ceasefire.

New York/Khartoum – The UN Security Council has voted to end its political mission in the civil war-torn country of Sudan. 14 of the 15 member countries voted in favor on Friday (local time) in New York, Russia abstained, the United Nations announced. The so-called Unitams stabilization mission was set up by the Security Council in June 2020 to support Sudan in the political transition to a democratic government. In mid-April this year, an armed conflict broke out in the northeast African country. In June, Sudan declared German UN special envoy Volker Perthes persona non grata. He was accused of fomenting the conflict. Perthes then resigned in September.

The United Nations always rejected the allegations. However, two weeks ago, Sudan called on the UN to end Unitam’s political mission. The country’s army, under the leadership of commander and de facto President of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is fighting against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Vice President Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, who was dismissed in the course of the conflict. The two generals took power together in a coup in 2021, but later fell out. Neither side has so far been able to gain the upper hand in the conflict.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres again appealed to the warring parties to agree on an immediate ceasefire. UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said he remains deeply concerned about the escalating conflict and its devastating impact on the civilian population. Guterres will continue to work with all stakeholders to support the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful and secure future. The Unitams mission is scheduled to be completed on February 29, 2024. A UN country team providing humanitarian and development assistance remains in the country. dpa