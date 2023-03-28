The UN Security Council did not pass the resolution of Russia and China on the investigation of the terrorist attack on Nord Stream

The UN Security Council did not accept the resolution of Russia and China on the investigation of sabotage at the Nord Stream. This is reported TASS.

The resolution was supported by Russia, China and Brazil, no one voted against, Albania, Great Britain, Gabon, Ghana, Malta, Mozambique, UAE, USA, France, Switzerland, Ecuador, Japan abstained from voting.

Belarus, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria and Eritrea co-sponsored the resolution.

Earlier it was reported that Russia called on UN countries, including Denmark, Sweden and Germany, to cooperate with the organization’s commission in investigating the sabotage at Nord Stream. Moscow also called on UN Secretary General António Guterres to form a commission to conduct a full and independent international investigation into the incident.