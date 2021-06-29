The UN Security Council is holding its first formal public meeting on cybersecurity this Tuesday (29), a growing concern evidenced by the recent exchange of views on the subject between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin .

At a summit in Geneva, Biden set limits on Putin, whose country is often accused of being behind hacker attacks. In this case, the US defined 16 “untouchables” entities, from the energy sector to water distribution.

“It is a list of critical infrastructures that all countries have”, stresses a European ambassador specializing in the subject.

“At the first UN commission (which deals with disarmament), we already agreed in 2015, six years ago, to refrain from any malicious cyber activity against the critical infrastructure of each UN member state,” he added, on condition of anonymity.

The meeting, promoted by Estonia, which currently chairs the Security Council and the leading country in the fight against computer piracy, will be held virtually and at the ministerial level.

The Security Council has debated the issue in the past, but informally, in public or behind closed doors.

– Most innovative approach –

“It’s not an area where we can hide our heads (under the ground) and say it doesn’t exist,” declared a diplomat, also on condition of anonymity.

“It’s a new issue and in the Security Council, as always, it’s difficult” to put a new issue on the table after 76 years of dealing with traditional issues of peace and security, he added.

UN Deputy Secretary-General for Disarmament, Izumi Nakamitsu, will make a presentation to open the session.

The objective of the videoconference, according to Estonia, is “to contribute to a better understanding of the growing risks arising from malicious activities in cyberspace and its impact on international peace and security”.

“As cyberspace is a field of dual use, we find ourselves in a complex situation that is not similar to other international security issues”, analyzed the same European ambassador.

“It’s not a common topic that can fit in the gun control arena. You cannot sign a treaty and then just check it out. We need to take a more innovative approach,” he continued, hoping the debate will help delineate the paths to explore.

Several US companies, such as the SolarWinds IT group, the Colonial Pipeline pipeline network and the global meat giant JBS, have recently been targeted by attacks by ‘ransomware’, a program that encrypts computer systems and requires a financial ransom to unlock them.

US federal police attributed these attacks to Russian-based hackers.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach