In New York, the United Nations Security Council recently held closed-door consultations on the issue of Western Sahara.

According to diplomatic sources, during this meeting, Council members received a note from the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, and the Personal Representative of the Secretary-General and head of MINURSO, Alexander Ivanko.

These consultations were held in anticipation of the adoption later this month of a resolution that will extend MINURSO’s mandate. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has recommended that this mandate be extended for one year.

The two UN officials briefed Council members on the UN Secretary-General’s latest report on Western Sahara. In his report, Guterres denounced the repeated violations and obstacles posed by the “Polisario” to freedom of movement and the operational and logistical activities of MINURSO. He also highlighted the worsening human rights situation in the Tindouf camps in Algeria, highlighting abuses, violations and exploitation of the rights of the populations seized in these camps by the “Polisario,” in particular the right to freedom of expression and movement.

In his report, Guterres also reiterated the fundamental principles of the UN political process, as recommended by the Security Council in its resolutions since 2018. He stressed that a solution to this conflict is possible provided that “all interested parties,” including Algeria, engage in good faith, with realism and a spirit of compromise, in the facilitation process led by your personal envoy and in the continuity of the discussions initiated by your predecessor.

Furthermore, well-informed diplomatic sources reported that Staffan de Mistura recently visited the cities of Laâyoune and Dakhla at the invitation of Morocco, where he met with local representatives, dignitaries and Sahrawi tribal leaders. These leaders expressed their support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative, within the Kingdom’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The visit also allowed us to observe local democracy in the southern provinces, where the population elects its representatives both at the level of the national Parliament and at the regional and municipal level, with a participation rate higher than the national average.

Many members of the Security Council welcomed Morocco’s efforts in this region, recognizing it as one of the most prosperous regions not only nationally, but also regionally and continentally.

The same sources reported that several countries have expressed their support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative, underlining that this initiative constitutes a serious and credible basis for resolving the regional dispute relating to Western Sahara, as enshrined in Security Council resolutions in starting from 2007.

In conclusion, an appeal was launched in favor of resuming negotiations for a definitive political solution to this regional dispute relating to Western Sahara.