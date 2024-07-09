RThe US came under heavy criticism on Tuesday during an emergency meeting of the Security Council over its massive attack on Ukraine on Monday that hit hospitals, which was described as a “war crime” by a senior UN official.

According to the criteria of

“Intentionally targeting a protected hospital is a war crime and the perpetrators must be held accountable,” said Joyce Msuya, acting UN under-secretary for humanitarian affairs.

The Council, whose rotating presidency is held by Russia, held the meeting at the request of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed at least 38 people dead, including four children, and 190 injured. during the attacks with 40 missiles that targeted several Ukrainian towns and cities.

“These incidents are part of a worrying pattern of systematic attacks against healthcare facilities and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” Msuya added.

Emergency and rescue personnel operate and remove debris from the destroyed building of the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital. Photo:AFP Share

Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya accused Russia of “deliberately targeting those who are perhaps the most vulnerable population in the entire society,” displaying what he said was a These are tests of a Russian cruise missile used against the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital.

The Ukrainian capital’s city hall declared a day of mourning in the city, where flags were flown at half-mast and entertainment events were postponed.

Russia says the attack was triggered by Ukrainian air defense systems and reiterated Tuesday that Russian forces only attack military infrastructure.

“If it had been a Russian attack, nothing would have been left of the building and all the minors and most of the adults would have been killed, not injured,” said Russian ambassador to the UN Vassili Nebenzia, denouncing a “Kiev propaganda campaign.”

Members of the Ukrainian community protest in front of St. Stephen’s Cathedral against the Russian bombing of the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in kyiv, Ukraine, in Vienna. Photo:AFP Share

War of aggression

The UN said it was “highly likely” that the hospital was hit by a “direct hit” from a Russian missile. “Yesterday’s attack shows very clearly that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not interested in peace. He wants to sow death and destruction to continue his war of aggression,” said US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Yesterday’s attack shows very clearly that Putin is not interested in peace. He wants to sow death and destruction to continue his war of aggression.

His French counterpart, Nicolas de Rivière, “condemned the flagrant violations of international law”, which are added to the “list of war crimes for which Russia will have to answer.”

British MP Barbara Woodward criticised the “cowardice” of the Russian attacks.

China, for its part, reiterated its call for negotiations to end the conflict, which began with the Russian invasion in February 2022. Chinese representative Fu Cong urged the two countries “to demonstrate political will to take a step forward to engage in peace talks as soon as possible.”

UN Security Council members attend an emergency meeting following the deadly Moscow attacks, at the UN headquarters in New York on July 9, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

The Security Council is meeting at the same time as a NATO summit begins in Washington to mark the alliance’s 75th anniversary.

Ukraine’s ally, the United States, is expected to announce that it will strengthen Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defences in the face of Russian attacks. Zelensky He announced on Tuesday, upon his arrival in Washington for the NATO summit, that will ask allies for more air defense systems, fighter jets and additional security guarantees against Russian attacks, which destroyed half of the country’s energy generating capacity.

“We are doing and will always do everything possible to ensure that the Russian terrorist loses,” he said. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had already condemned the Russian attacks on Monday, calling them “particularly shocking.”