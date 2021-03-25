The UN Security Council’s North Korea Sanctions Monitoring Committee will meet on March 26 to discuss North Korean missile launches in the past week. This was announced on Thursday, March 25, by the agency. Reuters with reference to the representative of the American mission to the world organization.

According to the agency, the event was initiated by the United States.

On March 25, the Japanese Defense Ministry announced the launch of a ballistic missile by Pyongyang. It was noted that the rocket was launched on Thursday at 7:06 local time (1:06 Moscow time). As Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga later clarified, two missiles were launched, which fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. At the same time, Tokyo protested to Pyongyang in connection with the missile launches, considering the actions of the DPRK a threat to the security of Japan and the region as a whole.

On March 23, The Washington Post reported that North Korea tested short-range missiles last week. On March 24, the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff (KNS) of South Korea confirmed that Pyongyang had conducted a test launch of two cruise missiles last Sunday.

Later that day, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would respond to the DPRK authorities if they escalated tensions. At the same time, Washington is ready to negotiate with Pyongyang.

Also on Thursday, it became known that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls on the DPRK to resume interaction with the parties to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Thus, he commented on the recent launches of North Korean missiles.

The Kremlin commented on the tests of North Korea, noting that they do not pose a threat to Russia.