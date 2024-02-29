The United Nations Security Council will meet behind closed doors this Thursday, after a chaotic episode during a food distribution operation in Gaza in which, according to the Islamist movement Hamas, more than 100 people died.

The emergency meeting, scheduled in the Council's official program for 4:15 pm, was requested by Algeria, according to a diplomatic source.

At least 112 Gazans died and another 760 were injured this Thursday in that incident on Al Rashid Street, in the southeast of Gaza City, when they were waiting for humanitarian aid that arrived in a convoy of 32 trucks, according to the latest data from the Strip's Ministry of Health.

“According to citizens' testimonies, several victims have not yet been recovered in the vicinity,” said Health spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra, after confirming the arrival of eight new fatalities at the Shifa hospital.

“The attack was premeditated and intentional, in the context of the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the people of the Gaza Strip. The occupation army knew that these victims had come to this area to obtain food and help, but it killed them in cold blood,” denounced the Gazan government, controlled by Hamas.

The body of a Palestinian killed when Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd rushing towards an aid distribution point in Gaza.

“We were on Al Rashid Street and, suddenly, tanks attacked us. There were bags full of aid. Given the lack of food and flour, people rushed to grab them. It was chaos, there were many people, but the security forces occupation did not stop shooting at us, there were many martyrs and victims,” ​​a witness described to the AFPwho preferred not to give his identity.

“I am one of the wounded, I was on Al Rashid Street. We were standing to receive food for our children (…). But we paid for this help with our blood,” said another witness.

However, The Israeli Army denied this claim and maintains that most of the deaths were in an “avalanche” caused by a crowd. hungry people who looted and surrounded the trucks carrying aid, driving them back.

“The majority of victims occurred in this incident with trucks. Many died from being run over or crushed,” said a military spokesman, who denied the involvement of Israeli troops.

He did confirm an alleged second incident, a few meters from the first, in which Israeli forces “opened fire” on a small group of Gazans perceived as a “threat in a war zone.”

Israeli army video footage on February 29 shows what the army says are Gazans around aid trucks in Gaza.

However, Palestinian sources do not speak of two separate incidents, but of a single massacre in which there was artillery fire and gunshots.

“We did not treat any cases of asphyxiation. What we saw were injuries from shrapnel, bullets and tank ammunition,” said the head of the nursing department at Shifa hospital, Jadallah Alshafi, to Palestinian media.

Both the Islamist movement Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, as well as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Palestinian National Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned this Thursday the death of more than a hundred Gazans who were waiting for food.

Bodies of people killed when Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd rushing towards an aid distribution point in Gaza City.

“This atrocious massacre in Gaza, unprecedented in the history of war crimes, is part of (Israel's) war of hunger and displacement against our people,” Hamas lamented.

The presidency of the ANP – which governs small areas of the occupied West Bank but is immersed in a reform to regain control of Gaza when the war ends – also denounced a “complicit international silence in the face of these crimes of genocide unprecedented in modern history” and He called for immediate intervention to stop the war.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, for his part, said this Thursday that the Israeli attack on a humanitarian aid distribution line in Gaza will complicate negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Asked by the press in the White House gardens, the president said that he still does not have the details of what happened but when asked if the incident will complicate the negotiations, he responded: “I know it will happen.”

Likewise, Biden clarified that he no longer expects an agreement to be reached before next Monday, as he had previously outlined, but he expressed “hope” that the pact will soon be closed.

He added that Washington verifies the “conflicting versions” of the shooting at a Gaza site where aid was being distributed. “We are checking that right now. There are two contradictory versions of what happened, I still don't have an answer,” he told reporters before traveling to the border with Mexico.

A Palestinian child walks past the rubble of a building in the Maghazi Palestinian refugee camp.

The UN Secretary General also “condemned” the events. “We don't know exactly what happened. But if these people were killed by Israeli fire, if they were crushed by crowds or run over by trucks, they are acts of violence, in a way, linked to this conflict,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary António Guterres. , specifying that there was no UN presence during this aid distribution.

The incident occurred on the same day that the official death toll in the Strip since the war began surpassed 30,000. After the Ministry of Health registered 81 deaths until the early hours of this Thursday, more than a hundred deaths remain to be counted in the distribution of aid in Gaza City.

It also occurs at a time when the international community is putting pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the Strip, at risk of famine, especially in the north.

