A resolution, adopted on Wednesday by the United Nations Security Council, “condemns in the strongest terms the (Houthi) attacks on merchant and commercial vessels since November 19, 2023” in the Red Sea and “the supplying weapons” to the Yemeni rebels.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council demanded, on Wednesday, January 10, an “immediate” end to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea “that hinder international trade and undermine navigational rights and freedoms, as well as as peace and security in the region.

The resolution prepared by the United States and Japan, adopted by 11 votes in favor and four abstentions (Russia, China, Algeria, Mozambique), “condemns in the strongest terms the attacks, at least two dozen, against merchant and commercial vessels from the November 19, 2023”, the date on which they seized the Galaxy Leader, taking its 25 crew members hostage.

The Council, insisting on respect for international law, “takes note” of the right of Member States to defend ships against attacks.

The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi ships in the Red Sea, photo published November 20, 2023. © Houthi military media / via Reuters

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the Houthis, who control a large part of Yemen, have intensified attacks in the Red Sea to stop international maritime traffic, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians. from Gaza.

Israel's first ally, the United States, created an international coalition in December to protect maritime traffic from Houthi attacks, in this strategic area through which 12% of world trade passes.

A coalition denounced by Russia. “We cannot stop worrying about the current situation in the Red Sea (…) but we are concerned that the United States and its allies prefer, as they usually do, to opt for a unilateral solution by force,” denounced the Russian ambassador, Vasili Nebenzia.

Call to respect the arms embargo against the Houthis

The resolution, which points out the “large-scale” violations of the arms embargo against the Houthis, also recalls the need for all Member States to “respect their obligations” in this regard and “condemns the supply of weapons” to the Houthis, close to Iran.

According to the latest report by experts tasked by the Council to monitor the arms embargo, the Houthis are “significantly strengthening their land and naval military capabilities, including submarines, as well as their arsenal of missiles and drones, in violation of the embargo.”

The draft resolution finally calls for “addressing the roots” of the situation, “including conflicts that contribute to regional tensions.”

Russia, whose three amendments to the draft resolution were rejected, specifically wanted to add “the conflict in the Gaza Strip” among these factors contributing to tensions.

Establishing this link with Gaza “would have emboldened the Houthis and created a dangerous precedent for the Council by legitimizing these violations of international law,” commented US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, attacking Iran's “financial and material” support for the Houthis.

“We are still very concerned about the situation in the Red Sea, not only about the situation itself, the risks to global trade, the environment and people, but also about the risks of an escalation of a broader conflict in the Middle East. East,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General.

