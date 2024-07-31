ANDThe UN Security Council is meeting this afternoon on an emergency basis, at Iran’s request, to discuss the situation following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, with his bodyguard early Wednesday morning in Tehran.

Russia, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council this month, received Iran’s request, which was immediately supported by China and Algeria, and called the meeting for 4 p.m., announced the number two of the Russian mission, Dmitry Polyanskiy.

Iran’s mission to the UN has sent a letter to the Council calling on it to “unequivocally and strongly condemn the Israeli regime’s terrorist attacks and aggression against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Israel has not explicitly acknowledged responsibility for the assassination, but it does not typically do so when it comes to extraterritorial operations. which may constitute a violation of the territory of another State.

In that same letter, the mission recalls that Iran “will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right to self-defense, as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, and respond immediately and decisively.”

Iranians carry a portrait of late Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Palestinian and Iranian flags during a protest at Tehran University. Photo:EFE Share

The mission also maintains that “this act could not have taken place without the authorization and intelligence support of the United States,” even though Washington has denied its involvement, just as it denied having been warned by Israel prior to the operation.

Shortly before, and in his X account, The same Iranian mission promised that the assassination of Haniyeh will merit a response “that will make the perpetrator deeply regret” his death.

The brief message in X promises that the response to this murder will be an unspecified “special operation” that it defines as “tougher.”

The response to an assassination will indeed be special operations—harder and intended to instill deep regret in the perpetrator. — IRIRAN Mission to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) July 31, 2024

Iran declares three days of mourning after Haniyeh’s assassination

The Iranian government declared three days of national mourning on Wednesday following the assassination of the head of Hamas’ political bureau.

In addition, he expressed his regret in a statement over Haniyeh’s death and said that The fact “saddened the supporters of the resistance and all the free peoples of the world,” He announced a three-day national mourning period, IRNA reported.

“This murder has added another page to the shameful list of crimes committed by the criminal and usurping Zionist sect (Israel),” he said.

In the letter, he condemned the “brutal act” that took place after Hamas’ political chief attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian.

A funeral ceremony for Haniyeh will be held in Tehran on Thursday, followed by a ceremony in Tehran. His body will be flown to Doha, Qatar, where he will be buried on Friday.

An Iranian man kisses the portrait of late Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh as he takes part in a protest at Tehran University in Tehran. Photo:EFE Share

Hamas and other Palestinian Islamist movements have been at war with Israel since October 7, after they attacked Israeli territory, resulting in 1,200 deaths and the kidnapping of 250 people.

In response, IIsrael launched a bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip that to date has left more than 39,400 dead, and which has involved Hezbollah and the Houthis of Yemen, who, among others, make up the informal anti-Israeli alliance, called the ‘Axis of Resistance’, led by Tehran.