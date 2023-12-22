The UN Security Council approved this Friday a resolution to promote the sending of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, after a week of intense negotiations.

The initiative, presented by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had to be rewritten several times due to the objections of the United States, which has veto power in the organization and which finally abstained, as did Russia.

The resolution, adopted after intense negotiations by 13 votes in favor, none against and two abstentions (United States and Russia) “demands all parties to authorize and facilitate the immediate, safe and unimpeded delivery of large-scale humanitarian assistance” for Gaza and “create the conditions for a lasting cessation of hostilities.”

It also demands the use of “all available access and circulation routes throughout the Gaza Strip” for the delivery of fuel, food and medical equipment throughout the territory.

The text asks the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to appoint a special coordinator to monitor and verify the shipment of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, subjected to constant bombing after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, on October 7.

The resolution was in danger until the last moment. Just before the vote, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, proposed an amendment to recover a mention that the original text made of the need to pause hostilities to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

This phrase was replaced, after US objections, by a somewhat vaguer mention of the need to take “urgent steps” towards a cessation of hostilities.

United Nations Security Council votes resolutions on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Russian amendment was supported by a majority of countries in the Council but vetoed by the United States. Ultimately, Russia abstained, allowing the resolution to move forward.

In statements prior to the start of the vote, the Emirati ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, admitted that her text “is not perfect”, and that only a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will serve to alleviate the terrible humanitarian conditions in the enclave. Palestinian, where more than 20,000 people have already died.

But “if we do not take drastic measures, there will be famine in Gaza,” and this text “responds with actions to the desperate humanitarian situation of the Palestinian people,” the ambassador added before the vote at UN headquarters in New York, describing ” the hell that is breaking loose” in the Palestinian territory.

The resolution asks the UN Secretary General to appoint a humanitarian coordinator, who must present a mechanism to accelerate the delivery of aid and present a plan in the next twenty days.

The text was scheduled to be voted on Monday, but it was delayed day after day to give the countries time to negotiate a language that could count on the support of all the capitals.

Israeli tanks cross the border fence into the Shujayya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.

The US has already vetoed resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza twice alone, arguing on one occasion that it did not recognize Israel's right to defend itself and on another that it did not demand the release of all hostages held by Hamas as a condition for ceasing the fighting.

Another resolution, presented by the US, to call for “humanitarian pauses” was vetoed by Russia and China on October 25. Before this Friday's meeting, the Security Council had already met six times to address the issue of

Gaza, only once reaching a consensus on a resolution without vetoes to call for “urgent and prolonged humanitarian pauses” in the war.

Then, the United States also chose to abstain.

EFE and AFP