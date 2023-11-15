Malta’s proposal was the first text on the conflict to be approved by the group; had 12 votes in favor and none against

O UN Security Council (United Nations) approved this Wednesday (15.Nov.2023) a resolution for the war between Israel and Hamas. The proposal was presented by Malta and received 12 votes in favor and none against. The United States, Russia and the United Kingdom, which are permanent members of the group and therefore have veto power, abstained. Brazil was favorable.

The approved text calls for immediate release of hostages held by the Palestinian extremist group and also the creation of urgent humanitarian corridors in the conflict region. This was the first resolution on the war in the Middle East to be approved by the United Nations Security Council. In October, the Brazilian proposal was rejected by a US veto.

“Our vote today translates into real human lives”said Malta’s ambassador Vanessa Frazier when defending the approval of the European country’s resolution.

