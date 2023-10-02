The United Nations has approved a long-awaited Kenyan-led mission in Haiti aimed at curbing widespread gang violence in the country. International news agencies wrote this on Monday. The decision to set up an international police force, led by Nairobi, comes after months of negotiations. Ten to twelve countries involved will contribute to the combined armed forces that Haiti has been asking for for a year.

Armed gangs have mainly controlled poor parts of the Caribbean country in recent years. Since the beginning of this year, the UN has registered more than 2,400 deaths in the capital Port-au-Prince, and at least 950 people have been kidnapped. In particular, the powerlessness of the Haitian national police in the face of violence makes the need for an international force urgent. With the serious violence, the gangs pushed the police services out of the Haitian streets in several places in the country.

The UN Security Council resolution authorizes the international mission to “take all necessary measures,” meaning the use of force is permitted. Jamaica, the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda, among others, will join Kenya in assisting the Haitian authorities in their fight against gang violence. The United States will also provide logistical support, including air transport, communications, housing and medical care. The UN Security Council extended an arms embargo on individuals to all Haitian gangs in an effort to stem supplies believed to be imported from the United States.

Underline urgency

Last month, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry once again underlined at the UN the urgency of outside help for the situation in his country: “The daily life of the Haitian people is painful.” Henry spoke of executions, looting, sexual and gender-based violence, organ trafficking, human trafficking, recruitment of child soldiers and kidnappings, among other things. He once again called on the international community to take action, emphasizing the role of the Security Council. The start of the mission approved on Monday may still be months away.