Ambassadors, except for the United States, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, voted in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council | Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

The UN Security Council approved this Monday (25), for the first time and after four previous failed attempts, a resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Middle East war, fought between the terrorist group Hamas and Israel.

The resolution was approved by 14 votes in favor and one abstention, that of the United States, which presented its proposal last Friday, but was rejected by China and Russia, which have veto power.

In the resolution, drawn up by a group of ten rotating countries led by Mozambique, the council demands “an immediate ceasefire during the month of Ramadan (ending on April 9), leading to a lasting ceasefire”, while time in which he makes a – non-binding – appeal “for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” in the hands of Hamas.

The text also highlights “the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and reinforce the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip”.