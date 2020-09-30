On Tuesday, September 29, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting in connection with the sharp aggravation of the situation in the South Caucasus. All 15 countries that are members of the Security Council called for “an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.” The UN Security Council statement emphasizes that the parties to the conflict should return to the negotiating table and continue cooperation with the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

UN alarmed “Information about large-scale military operations along the demarcation line in the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh.” Security Council “Condemns the use of violence”.

On the same day, September 29, a special meeting of the Permanent Council was held in Vienna to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh of the OSCE. The meeting was attended by representatives of 57 OSCE member states. Opening the meeting, Permanent Council Chairman Igli Hasani reiterated his concern over the ongoing clashes and the deteriorating situation on the contact line. He expressed concern about the growing number of casualties and reiterated the OSCE’s call for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office on Nagorno-Karabakh Andrzej Kasprzyk informed the meeting participants about the situation in the zone of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. He stressed that he receives information directly from the scene. It is provided by sources at the highest level. Kasprzyk indicated that the OSCE is ready to send its representatives to the conflict zone and resume monitoring as soon as the situation allows.

Representatives of the Minsk Group co-chairing countries (France, the Russian Federation and the USA) reaffirmed the co-chairs’ call to all parties “Immediately stop hostilities and resume negotiations to find a sustainable solution to the conflict”… US Representative to the OSCE James Gilmour specifically warned “third forces” against interfering in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, pointing out that it can only lead to an aggravation of the situation in the region.

An attempt to bring Armenia and Azerbaijan to the negotiating table was made on September 29 by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She held telephone conversations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Merkel called for an immediate ceasefire and called the OSCE Minsk Group a suitable platform for resolving disputes.

Let us remind you that the OSCE Minsk Group was established in 1992 to search for ways of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. It includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Finland and Turkey, co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States.

The current sharp exacerbation began on the morning of September 27. Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military operation on the line of contact, calling it “A forced counteroffensive in order to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population”… The fighting continues in several sectors of the contact line at once, but primarily in the north and south of Karabakh. This involves aviation, tanks, heavy artillery.

Both sides report serious enemy casualties, including military equipment and manpower. At the same time, mutual accusations are heard in shelling civilians. It is not possible to check the objectivity of this information. The OSCE believes that at the moment the total death toll is at least 100 people. These are both military and civilians.

The current aggravation of the conflict differs from all previous ones by the active position taken by Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured Aliyev of his full support. Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan accused Ankara of deploying several thousand Turkish troops from Syria to the conflict zone. The Turkish Defense Ministry denies this.

On Tuesday, September 29, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down an Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft. In this case, the pilot was killed. Ankara and Baku rejected these accusations.

Russia, unlike Turkey, officially takes a neutral position and calls on both sides to return to the negotiating table. Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with Aliyev and Pashinyan. The Kremlin’s position is that now it is necessary to stop hostilities, and to figure out who is right and who is wrong, should be after.

However, the prospect of peace talks on Nagorno-Karabakh looks very uncertain, since Baku and Yerevan do not want to compromise. This became quite obvious after Aliyev and Pashinyan’s speeches on the air of the state Russian TV channel “Russia 24”.

In two separate interviews featured on 60 Seconds, they accused each other of starting the war. Aliyev accused Armenia of the long-term occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of the genocide of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh. Also, the leaders of the two countries assess the participation of Turkey in the conflict differently.

“Turkey’s role is stabilizing in the region,” – Aliyev said. Pashinyan said that Turkey is involved in the conflict through the participation of high-ranking military personnel and instructors, who even lead military actions in the battlefield.… “Armenia and the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are under direct threat from Turkey,” – said the Armenian prime minister.

Formerly Russian writer and oppositionist Viktor Shenderovich stated that Azerbaijan attacked Armenia.

At the same time, Ukraine supported Azerbaijan.

Illustrative photo from Pixabay

280

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter