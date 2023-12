Session of the United Nations Security Council this Tuesday (19) in New York | Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

A vote in the United Nations Security Council on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, scheduled to take place this Tuesday (19), was postponed again. The vote had already been postponed on Monday (18) and now the resolution is expected to be voted on this Wednesday (20).

The text, proposed by the United Arab Emirates, spoke of calling for “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities”, but this Tuesday the section had been changed to “urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and urgent measures towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

The objective is to adjust the text to avoid a United States veto, as occurred on the 8th.

Since the start of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas in October, several resolutions calling for pauses, truces or ceasefires in Gaza have failed in the UN Security Council, due to not reaching the minimum number of votes or due to Russian vetoes. China and the United States, permanent members of the collegiate.

At the end of November, there was a week-long truce to release Hamas hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners who were in Israeli prisons, but it was brokered by Qatar and Egypt, without any influence from UN votes.

Last week, the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution, proposed by Islamic countries, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

There were 153 votes in favor, ten against (including those from the United States, Israel and Paraguay) and 23 abstentions. However, the measure has only the character of a recommendation, without the force of a Security Council resolution.