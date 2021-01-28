UN Secretary General António Guterres expressed the opinion that the money accumulated by the ten largest billionaires during the crisis caused by the outbreak of coronavirus would be enough to pay for vaccinations around the world.

The Secretary General made the corresponding statement during a press conference, referring to the report of the British non-governmental organization Oxfam. RIA News…

These funds, in his opinion, “will be more than enough to prevent anyone from sliding into poverty as a result of the pandemic.” In addition, billionaires could “also pay for the COVID-19 vaccination for everyone, everywhere,” the UN official said.

Earlier, Guterres called 2020 the worst year in modern history, stressing that last year the level of extreme poverty increased worldwide for the first time in 22 years, while the world economy contracted by 4.3%.