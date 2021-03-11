UN Secretary General António Guterres said many people around the world are at risk of hunger, news agency reports. Interfax…

“Without immediate action, millions of people will be on the brink of extreme hunger and death,” he said, stressing that people are already suffering from malnutrition in several regions of Yemen, South Sudan and Burkina Faso, with more than 150,000 people at risk of starvation.

“If you don’t feed people, you fuel conflicts. Conflict leads to hunger and malnutrition, and hunger and malnutrition lead to conflict, ”Guterres added.

In January, the head of the UN said that the money of the 10 richest people in the world would be enough to prevent “anyone from sliding into poverty” as a result of the pandemic and also “to pay for the COVID-19 vaccination for everyone, everywhere.”