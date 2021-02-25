UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres intends to hold an informal meeting on Cyprus in the “5 + 1” format on April 27-29 this year in Geneva, reports TASS…

During the meeting, it is planned to determine whether there are points of contact between the parties, on the basis of which it is possible to come to a long-term solution to the Cyprus problem in the future.

Meetings on the Cyprus settlement are traditionally held with the participation of the leaders of the Greek and Turkish communities of the island, the Foreign Ministers of Great Britain, Greece and Turkey, as well as the UN Secretary General.

The last time a conference on this issue met in a five-way format in 2017 in Switzerland, but ended in vain. Since then, such negotiations have not resumed.

Cyprus was divided along ethnic lines in 1974 following the armed invasion of Turkey. About 37% of the territory was under Turkish control, where later the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was formed, which is not recognized by the international community. The southern part of the island, inhabited mainly by Greeks, remained under the control of the Republic of Cyprus.