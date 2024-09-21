During next week’s United Nations (UN) Summit, UN Secretary-General António Guterres intends to persuade world leaders to accept a pact for a new system of global governance.

The new pact outlined by Guterres includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), UN Security Council reform, outer space, peacekeeping operations, climate change and development financing.

The document entitled “pact for the future” should be presented during the Summit. According to the The Guardianthe final version of the document, with five chapters and 58 actionswill be ready this Saturday (21).

“International challenges are moving faster than our ability to address them. We see out-of-control geopolitical divisions and out-of-control conflicts – notably in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan and beyond. Out-of-control climate change. Out-of-control inequality and debt. Out-of-control development of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence – without guidance or safeguards. And our institutions simply cannot keep up,” Guterres told reporters.

“The crises are interacting and feeding off each other – for example, as digital technologies spread climate disinformation that deepens distrust and fuels polarization. Global institutions and structures are today woefully inadequate to deal with these complex and even existential challenges,” he added.

Pact increases UN power

For Guy Ryder, the UN undersecretary for policy who is leading the process to approve the plan, the pact “can make the UN and the multilateral system more effective and participatory.”

In press releases, Ryder has assured that the pact will not suffer the same fate as other UN resolutions, which, despite being approved during Summit meetings, were not implemented in the countries.

For David Miliband, chief executive of the International Rescue Committee (International Rescue Committee)the pact includes practical proposals that allow the UN to use its convening power to deal with global crises such as pandemics.