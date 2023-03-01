UN Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Iraq for his first visit in six years, a show of “solidarity” after the country’s protracted political crisis.

Guterres said he wanted to show “solidarity with the people and democratic institutions of Iraq, a solidarity which means that the United Nations is fully committed to supporting the consolidation of institutions in this country”.

He also said he wanted to express his “confidence that Iraqis will be able to overcome the difficulties and challenges they still face through an open and inclusive dialogue”.

Guterres, who landed on Tuesday night (28) for Wednesday in Baghdad, is due to meet this Wednesday with Prime Minister Mohamed Shia’ al Sudani and representatives of women’s and youth rights groups.

On Thursday, he will visit a camp for displaced people in the north of the country, before heading to Erbil to meet with representatives of the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan.

His last visit to Iraq dates back to spring 2017.