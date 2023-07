How did you feel about the content of this article?

Haitian women cooking in a square after fleeing gang clashes. | Photo: EFE/ Johnson Sabin

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, arrived this Saturday (1st) in the Haitian capital for a meeting with the country’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry. Guterres landed today in Port-au-Prince, a city largely devastated by violent gangs, “to express solidarity with the Haitian people, who are going through a tragic cycle of security, political and humanitarian crises”, indicates a brief note from the UN.

On his Twitter account, the Portuguese diplomat said that “this is not the time to forget Haiti” and stated that he wants to “appeal to the international community to continue supporting Haiti, including a robust international force that helps the Haitian National Police”, which is still blocked after months. During the visit, the duration of which was not specified, the Secretary-General will meet with Prime Minister Henry “and will hear from leaders of various political parties, the Transitional High Council, members of civil society and UN officials”, adds the note. .

In Port-au-Prince, the UN chief will reiterate the organization’s support and will ask for humanitarian aid and “the immediate dispatch of an international force to help the Haitian National Police”, which humanitarian experts consider necessary to restore the population’s freedom of movement. The Haitian government requested this support in October last year and the UN General Secretariat immediately proposed to the Security Council the sending of a contingent with personnel from one or more countries.

But that deployment has not yet materialized, despite the fact that members of the Security Council in general have been favorable to the operation, which would not be carried out under the flag of the United Nations due to the bad memory left in Haiti by the “blue helmets”. Guterres “will also emphasize the need for an inclusive, Haitian-led political path to elections and a return to constitutional order in Haiti,” the note concluded.

Murders, rapes and kidnappings have become virtually continuous in areas of Haiti, according to the UN, which recently warned that, faced with the inability of the authorities, some civilians “began to try to take matters into their own hands”.