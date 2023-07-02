António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, during a visit to the capital of the Caribbean country, called on violence in that country, emphasizing that which affects women and girls. The objective of the diplomat’s visit is to urge the United Nations Security Council to authorize the deployment of military assistance to “support the tasks of fighting gangs” by the Haitian Police and to call on the international community to provide help. humanitarian.

In a one-day lightning visit to Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, stated “his deep concern” about the disproportionate violence Haitians face, particularly sexual violence that affects women and girls. girls.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference in the diplomatic room of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 1, 2023. REUTERS – RALPH TEDY EROL

The main purpose of his visit, as stated in Press conferenceis to urge the United Nations Security Council to support the country’s security forces in their “fight against gangs.”

“The seriousness of the situation requires urgent and sustained attention, which places the victims and the civilian population at the center of our concerns and priorities,” he said.

The Secretary also called on States that have military response capabilities to “dismantle gangs” to do so, after approval by the Security Council.

On the other hand, Guterres affirmed that “there is hope” of reaching a political agreement, after meeting with the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry; with the High Council of the transition and with members of government and opposition political parties, as well as with members of civil society.

On the other hand, the diplomat explained that during his meeting with Prime Minister Ariel Henry they reached agreements on several fronts: on the need to find support from the international community in terms of military assistance, on providing training to law enforcement so they can fight the gangs that swarm Port-au-Prince and how to find ways to have democratic elections “on the most reasonable terms.”

United Nations vehicles arrive before a press conference by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Port-au-Prince July 1, 2023. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Haiti on Saturday for a visit lightning, saying that “this is not the time to forget” the Caribbean nation mired in overlapping security, political and economic problems. © AFP – RICHARD PIERRIN

The country of endless crises

Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, lives in political instability, with a decline in its democratic system, compounded by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021; Furthermore, affected by the civil violence that plagues the streets of the capital and the violations that many women and girls have had to face.

Other United Nations agencies, such as the FAO, report that 5.2 million Haitians, almost half the population, suffer from hunger in the country. At the same time, the Office against drugs and crime, also from the UN, published a report in which he highlights the increase in the illegal arms and drug markets. As well as kidnappings, murders, rapes and the increase in migratory flows to the north, mainly bound for the United States.

And the situation of women. In 2022, the United Nations mission in the country, BINUH, registered an average of 98 victims of sexual violence per month in areas of Port-au-Prince controlled by gangs.

Presence of the gangs in the city of Port-au-Prince, where they can control a good part of the capital, especially the neighborhoods near the coast. © France 24

In February 2023, a team from FRANCE 24 visited the Haitian capital. During this journey, the journalistic team verified the deterioration of security in the city, the lack of basic food and insufficient resources to acquire it (most of it is sold in dollars), as well as the sexual violence perpetrated against girls and women, such as a “weapon” by the gangs.

International intervention, a solution?

Rosy Ducéna, from the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights, consulted in February 2023, affirmed that foreign military interventions have not led to stable solutions for Haiti and considered that if “domestic solutions” are not promoted, few will be the changes to long term.

“Because the Haitian police don’t have the experience or the troops. They don’t have the weapons to fight the gangs either, and institutional strengthening is going to take a long time.” Professor Harold Pierre said in an interview with RFI.

Ducéna also pointed out at that time that, in part, the increase in violence and collusion between authorities and gangs (which the FRANCE 24 team was able to verify in different parts of the capital) are elements of pressure used by the Haitian authorities to achieve foreign military intervention.

Police officers patrol a neighborhood amid gang-related violence in central Port-au-Prince on April 25, 2023. Between April 14 and 19, clashes between rival gangs left nearly 70 dead, including 18. women and at least two children, according to a United Nations statement published on April 24. AFP – RICHARD PIERRIN

On the other hand, Professor Joseph Harold Pierre, an international consultant in Port-au-Prince, he told RFI: “The strengthening of the Haitian police is necessary, but it is not the first step. It is not the first stage. The first stage is a military intervention to put an end to criminal gangs. Or perhaps the two things could be done together” .

Thus, Haiti continues in its multiple crises and without a short-term solution.

With Reuters, AFP and RFI