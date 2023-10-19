Home page politics

Tents provided by UNDP in Khan Younis. © Ashraf Amra/AP

Human rights activists warn about the situation for the people in the Gaza Strip – there is a lack of food, water, medicine and fuel. UN Secretary General Guterres also speaks out again.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has emphatically called for aid for the people in the Gaza Strip, which is sealed off by Israel. “We need rapid, unhindered access for humanitarian assistance. We need food, water, medicine and fuel immediately,” Guterres wrote that night on the platform X (formerly Twitter). “We need this aid on a large scale and it must be sustainable,” he wrote. The UN Secretary General is in Egypt to talk to the government about opening the Rafah border crossing into the Gaza Strip.

Rafah, on the southern edge of the coastal enclave, is seen as the only way to bring urgently needed aid to the Gaza Strip. Israel had agreed to open the border crossing for the delivery of water, food and medicine. However, there was no mention of fuel, necessary to generate electricity and on which Gaza’s overcrowded hospitals desperately rely. Yesterday, around 165 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies were piled up in front of the crossing on the Egyptian side.

According to Egyptian sources, access roads in the Gaza Strip that had been damaged by air strikes had to be repaired first. However, it is still uncertain when the border crossing will open.

Israel’s army: Relief supplies in Gaza by Saturday at the latest

According to an Israeli army spokesman, the relief supplies stored in Egypt should arrive there by Saturday at the latest. The first deliveries would arrive in Gaza “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow at the latest,” said Arye Sharuz Shalicar, one of the Israeli army spokespersons, on the “RTL Direkt” program last night. He further said that preparations for the ground offensive have been completed. When exactly this begins is confidential.

Shalicar also said that civilian casualties should be avoided as much as possible in the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. “It is a matter close to our hearts to spare innocent people, of course, on both sides of the border. We don’t want to see any deaths on our side. We don’t want to see any deaths among civilians in the Gaza Strip.” dpa