UN Secretary General António Guterres called on countries to prevent a new Cold War. It is reported by TASS…

The head of the organization recalled that he had previously warned about the danger of exacerbating relations between the leading powers. According to him, the world is going through a difficult time and therefore international cooperation is most needed at the moment.

“We must overcome the false gap between national sovereignty and human rights by shaping a holistic view of human rights, their indivisibility and universality,” Guterres said.

The UN Secretary General expressed the opinion that the revival of a common commitment to fundamental values ​​will help to unite the world powers. For this, Guterres believes, the UN needs to make every effort to build up diplomacy, strengthen trust between states, find points of convergence between them and become a mediator in uniting powers.

The Secretary General’s statement was made during a meeting of representatives of the organization’s member states with candidates for the election of the next UN Secretary General. It is noted that the only candidate at the moment is Guterres himself, who has held the post of head of the organization since January 2017. Its five-year term expires on December 31, 2021.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov admitted that the situation in bilateral relations with the United States could become worse than the Cold War. He noted that despite the serious tension and crisis moments in the 1950s – 1980s, the parties experienced mutual respect for each other, which is now “in short supply.”