UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Russia and the United States to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for five years without delay. RIA News…

“The only treaty limiting the size of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals expires early next year, which increases … the possibility of a return to unlimited strategic competition,” Guterres said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Russia was interested in extending the START Treaty, but could not influence the United States. Meanwhile, the special envoy of the American president Marshall Billingsley said that Washington made Moscow a “good offer” to extend the treaty, but after the presidential elections the situation will change and “the price of the issue will rise.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov previously stressed that Russia is not ready to prolong the treaty on the terms of the American side. He added that the Russian Federation does not agree with the United States about the need to involve China in negotiations on strategic stability.