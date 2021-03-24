UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, March 23, called on the Nigerian authorities to make every effort to bring to justice those responsible for the massacre in the Tahua region. This is reported in the statement of the official representative of the Secretary General Stefan Dujarrik.

Earlier, the government of Niger said that the death toll in the terrorist attack in Tahua had risen to 137 people.

“The Secretary General strongly condemns another monstrous attack by unknown militants on civilians in the Tahua area of ​​Niger on March 21,” the document is quoted as saying.RIA News“.

In addition, Dujarrik noted that Guterres “calls on the Nigerian authorities to make every effort to identify and promptly prosecute those responsible,” and points out the need to strengthen the protection of civilians.

According to the UN Secretary General, the countries of the Sahel need, in close cooperation with regional organizations and international partners, to continue to make efforts to eliminate threats to security and stability in the region and beyond.

Earlier, on March 1, it was reported that militants associated with the IS terrorist group banned in the Russian Federation attacked the UN base and center of humanitarian assistance in Nigeria.

The Tahua region is one of the zones in the country where the most active militants of the terrorist group “Islamic State in the Great Sahara” (the terrorist group is banned in the Russian Federation) and others.

Niger is located in the Sahel region of Africa, one of the most problematic on the continent due to terrorist activities and illegal migration. In 2014, France launched the Barkhan anti-terrorist operation in the region. This mission is supported by the regional structure of the Sahel Five, which includes Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Mali, Niger and Chad.