Of: Florian Naumann, Christoph Gschossmann

UN Secretary-General António Guterres travels to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin. © Alexei Druzhinin/picture alliance

Peace for Ukraine seems a long way off – mutual reproaches are also hailing on the subject of a ceasefire. France changes course on arms shipments. News ticker.

Kremlin chief Putin receives UN Secretary-General in Moscow

Update from April 22, 6:35 p.m.: After around two months of war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive UN Secretary General António Guterres in Moscow on Tuesday (April 26), according to the Kremlin. Guterres will also hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. The UN chief had previously requested a meeting with Putin.

Russia confirms new talks with Kyiv on negotiated settlement

Update from April 22, 6:26 p.m.: According to information from Moscow, Russia and Ukraine conducted lengthy negotiations by telephone. Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed on his Telegram channel that he had several lengthy phone calls with Ukraine’s chief negotiator David Arakhamiya on Friday. However, he did not provide any information about the content.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had previously criticized Ukraine for the fact that the talks had stalled. Moscow has not received an answer to its formulated proposals from Kyiv for days, Lavrov said. He doubted that the Ukrainian government was interested in a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Russia’s military announces new war goal

First report from April 22, 3:50 p.m.: Moscow/Paris – The bloodshed in the escalating Ukraine conflict never ends. On the contrary: Especially in eastern Ukraine, the war is raging with great severity. According to unconfirmed reports, Russia is also suffering high losses.

Irrespective of this, there has been little diplomatic progress either. Russia’s military announced a new war goal on Friday (April 22), and EU Council President Charles Michel is on the phone with a clear mission, but probably without any concrete successes with Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, there is movement on the question of the delivery of heavy weapons: France is changing course and publicly speaking about support for Ukraine. This also increases the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Ukraine-News: Russia announces war goals – Zelenskyj reprimands ceasefire no

Russia officially spoke for the first time of its long-suspected war goals: Since the beginning of the “second phase of the special operation” of the Russian army in Ukraine, it has been “one of its tasks to gain complete control over the Donbass and southern Ukraine,” said Major General Rustam Minnekayev on Friday, according to Russian news agencies.

EU Council President Charles Michel made another attempt at telephone diplomacy. He also called for humanitarian access to besieged cities and safe corridors from Mariupol and other cities for the Orthodox Easter celebrations at the weekend. EU circles said that Michel had confronted Putin with information about Russian misjudgments and losses – also in order to penetrate a possible “information vacuum” around the Russian president. For his part, Putin accused Ukraine of preventing the Ukrainian fighters from capitulating in Mariupol.

Destroyed apartment buildings in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. © Ken Cedeno/Imago Images

There were also very hardened fronts arguing about a possible ceasefire. Russia offered a ceasefire in Mariupol should Ukrainians there surrender. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, previously reported in his evening video message that Russia had rejected the proposal for a ceasefire over the Orthodox Easter holiday. This shows what the Christian faith and one of the most important holidays mean to the leaders of Russia, Zelenskyy said. “But we’ll still have hope. The hope of peace, the hope of life triumphing over death.”

Russia a threat to Europe? Timoschenk warns of Putin “campaign”, Scholz of “nuclear war”

In the background of all international efforts there is one question: How can not only help Ukraine, but also prevent a possible expansion of Russian aggression? Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko warned of Putin’s “European campaign”. Also in the ZDF talk “Maybrit Illner” the shreds flew when asked how a nuclear war could be avoided. Scholz granted the delivery of heavy weapons in the mirror once again a rejection. He referred to a Russian “threat to NATO territory”.

“There must be no nuclear war,” said Scholz in the interview. “I’m doing everything to prevent an escalation that leads to a third world war.” The Federal Republic apparently wants to avoid open “heavy” support for Ukraine anyway.

Ukraine war: France suddenly changes course in arms deliveries – restraint ended?

France is now taking a different tack, supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons, including artillery pieces, to ward off the Russian invasion. Like President Emmanuel Macron of the newspaper Ouest France said on Friday that, in addition to Milan anti-tank missiles, the Caesar howitzer would also be delivered to Ukraine. “We still supply considerable equipment, from the Milan to the Caesar to various types of weapons,” said Macron. They want to stick to the course without becoming a party to the war themselves. So far, France has kept a low profile on its arms deliveries.

As the newspaper reported, citing army sources, twelve Caesar howitzers are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming days. As of Saturday, 40 Ukrainian soldiers are to be trained in France in howitzers, the Élysée Palace said. In France, the head of state will be elected on Sunday. Ukraine is also to receive guns from the USA and German-made Type 2000 self-propelled howitzers from the Netherlands. (fn with material from dpa and AFP)