UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that the international community should set a goal to end all wars in 100 days. Reported by RIA News…

The head of the international organization recalled that he called for an end to armed conflicts due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Now Guterres noted that there are only 100 days left until the end of 2020, in connection with which another goal is relevant. “Today I call on the international community to make renewed efforts to fulfill this call. [добиться прекращения огня по всему миру] into life by the end of this year, ”said the Portuguese.

Guterres previously said the coronavirus outbreak is spiraling out of control. According to him, at the moment the pandemic is the “number one threat” to global security, and soon humanity will overcome the milestone of a million deaths as a result of the spread of the virus. The Secretary General stressed that, although many pin their hopes on a vaccine, there is still no panacea for a pandemic.