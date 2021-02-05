UN Secretary-General selection process launched

The United Nations Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly launched a process for selecting a secretary-general for the international organization for the period from 2022 to 2026, a position Antonio Guterres seeks to keep, while Honduras has called for women to run.

The former Portuguese Prime Minister (71 years) enjoys broad support within the General Assembly and the Security Council, especially from the five permanent members (the United States, Russia, China, France and the United States), to be re-elected to this important position for another five years.

However, Guterres faces criticism from several non-governmental organizations, which he denies is not doing enough to defend human rights in the world.

In a joint message, the Security Council and the General Assembly called on the Organization’s 193 members to present candidates if they wished “before the Council begins the selection process by May or June.”

Under the United Nations Charter, the council is required to recommend a candidate to the General Assembly, which then formally names him.