Guterres offered condolences to the families and the Russian government; armed men killed at least 40 people and injured 145 others

The Secretary-General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres, classified this Friday (22 March 2024) the shooting attack in Russia as “terrorist” and said to condemn the episode “in the strongest terms”. The statement is signed by spokesperson Farhan Haq. Here's the complete (PDF – 138 kB).

At least 40 people died and another 100 were injured after gunmen opened fire on the public at Crocus City Hall, in the Krasnogorsk district, near Moscow. The concert hall was occupied by thousands of civilians waiting for a show by the Russian rock band Picnic.

In the statement, Guterres also expresses “its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the people and the government of the Russian Federation”.

Here is the organization's full note:

“The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms today's terrorist attack on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, in which at least 40 people were killed and more than 100 were injured.

“The Secretary General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families, the people and the Government of the Russian Federation. He wishes the injured a speedy recovery.”

UKRAINE DENIES INVOLVEMENT

After the attack, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry released a statement in which it denies any responsibility of the country for what happened. He said that Kiev considers the accusations as a “provocation planned by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria”.

“There are no limits to the dictatorship of [Vladimir] Putin [presidente da Rússia]. [Ele] is ready to kill its own citizens for political purposes, just as it killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians during the war against Ukraine as a result of missile attacks, artillery shelling and torture.”the statement wrote.

ATTACK IN RUSSIA

Records posted on social media show 3 men shooting at people with what appear to be automatic machine guns outside the concert hall.

In another image, you can see people bending down between the seats in the place where the show would take place. At least 50 ambulances were sent to treat the victims.

Watch (1min54s):

A fire was also reported at the location. Images posted on social media also show the roof of the concert hall catching fire. It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova classified the episode as a “bloody terrorist attack” in statement released on Telegram. The FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) said it had opened an investigation into the case.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the attack “in the first few minutes”.

