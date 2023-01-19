Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

No solution in the near future: UN Secretary General António Guterres does not yet believe in peace talks in the Ukraine war. © Gian Ehrenzeller/dpa

UN Secretary-General António Guterres still believes that the war in Ukraine will not end soon. The conditions for peace talks are not given.

Davos – No end to the war in the near future: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres does not yet believe in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Although there is an “end for everything” – according to the Secretary General there is currently no chance of peace negotiations between the parties involved. Guterres shared this in his speech at the Business Forum in Davos with.

World Economic Forum Davos 2023: UN Secretary-General believes there will be no end to the war in Ukraine

Guterres stressed that it was difficult as the war escalated Ukraine conflict to end when two countries had “two different ideas about Russia and what Russia used to be”. A peace solution must be decided on the basis of international law. According to Guterres, however, the conditions for this are not yet in place.

Guterres also emphasized in his speech in Davos that the United Nations is already in talks with Ukraine and Russia about peace negotiations. The efforts should also be continued, it said. These include discussions about prisoner exchanges and exchanges with the International Atomic Energy Agency. “We are doing everything we can to reduce the damage and suffering,” Guterres is quoted as saying on the UN website. More bridges would have to be built to preserve peace and human rights.

Ukraine War: Discussions about end and peace solutions arise

There has been speculation about an end to the war for some time. Possible solutions are also discussed. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger outlined a solution to the conflict. In his view, the war could only end if the front line along the war zone was frozen. Kissinger also spoke out in favor of Ukraine joining NATO.