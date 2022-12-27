UN Secretary General Guterres said he could mediate the summit proposed by Kyiv

The office of UN Secretary General António Guterres commented on Kyiv’s proposal to hold a peace summit. So, he refused to mediate negotiations without the consent of both parties – Russia and Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

As the Secretary General has said many times in the past, he can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate Office of the UN Secretary General António Guterres

Ukraine’s proposal to hold a peaceful summit at the UN by the end of February was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. Speaking of inviting Russia to the event, he said that such a move would only be possible after “holding an international trial on charges of war crimes.”

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow has never followed someone else’s conditions in the matter of negotiations on Ukraine, but was guided by its own goals and common sense.

Russia has declared its desire to end the conflict

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country is not seeking to unwind the situation in Ukraine, but to end the conflict that began back in 2014 after a coup d’état provoked in the country. “Therefore, we will strive to ensure that this is completed, and the sooner the better, of course,” he added.

Dmitry Peskov noted that achieving peace in Ukraine is impossible without taking into account new realities, in particular, the recognition by Ukraine of new regions within Russia. According to him, this situation has developed due to the internal politics of Kyiv over the past 20 years.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the only way to end hostilities in the country is to withdraw Russian troops to the 1991 borders. “The only difference I’m talking about is whether we kick them out or whether they leave on their own,” he clarified.

In addition, he admitted that the conflict could end in 2023. In his opinion, next year the Ukrainians will also be the most influential, but in peacetime. Prior to this, the Ukrainian leader also said that the most important condition is the restoration of justice, but there were no such statements from Russia.

Europe awaits peace talks between the two countries

According to a survey by the Hungarian opinion polling center Szazadveg, the majority of residents of the European Union (EU) countries – 82 percent – were in favor of Ukraine and Russia starting negotiations. At the same time, the population of countries that do not support new draft sanctions against Moscow more often agreed with this option. Least of all supporters of the negotiations turned out to be in Poland and the Baltic countries.

Former MEP Florian Filippo said that Volodymyr Zelensky would not appreciate the news that the majority of French people voted for peace talks with Russia. He cited data from Ifop’s opinion poll, which showed that 70 percent voted for solving problems in Ukraine through diplomatic means.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban even offered to hold talks between Russia and the United States, thereby implying the exclusion of Kyiv from the peace process. At the same time, Washington has repeatedly refused to discuss the terms of peace in Ukraine, emphasizing that this only applies to local authorities and citizens.