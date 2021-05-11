UN Secretary General António Guterres reacted to the shooting at Kazan School No. 175. it says in a statement from the politician on Twitter.

“I am deeply saddened by the shooting at a school in Kazan, which killed several people, including children,” he wrote. Guterres also indicated that “he condemns this act of heartless violence and expresses condolences to the families of the victims, the authorities and citizens of Russia.”

According to official figures, as a result of the shooting at the school, nine people died, including seven children, and 20 people were injured. The Investigative Committee opened a mass murder case. May 12 has been declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan. 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev, who attacked the gymnasium, was detained.