UN Climate Change Secretary-General Simon Stiell visited Carriacou in his native Grenada where he observed the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl. On 1 July, the storm reached level 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, according to data from the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). He called on world powers to improve their policies in the face of climate disasters: “The colossal climate costs are a serious threat to national security,” he said.

As it passed through the Caribbean and America, the hurricane caused more than a dozen deaths and thousands of dollars in damage to structures and homes. During his interviews with neighbors, Stiell confirmed the urgent need for public policies to mitigate and address disasters caused by climate change around the world.