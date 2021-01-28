UN Secretary General António Guterres expressed the hope that the World Health Organization will certify the Russian anticoid vaccine as soon as possible. TASS…

“I know that at the moment there are contacts between the authorities of Russia and the WHO, I hope that these contacts will lead to the fact that the vaccine will be recognized as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Russian vaccine could play a very important role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Guterres said.

“It can be used in UN missions in the most vulnerable areas, where we need vaccines both for our employees and for the local population that we support during peacekeeping operations,” the secretary general said.

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia hopes to register its vaccine with WHO in the near future. Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that requests from colleagues from the United Nations for the supply of the Russian vaccine had already been received.

We add that in the next few weeks more than 25 countries, including Mexico and Pakistan, will register the Russian vaccine.

Note that the WHO representative in the Russian Federation Melita Vujnovich announced plans to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Russia.