Mining machines work in the Garzweiler opencast lignite mine, with wind turbines in the background. (symbol image) © picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

According to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published last week, the time has come to act. UN Secretary-General Guterres raises allegations against politics and business.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, only a rapid and drastic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions can limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial age. The Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concludes that global greenhouse gas emissions should decrease before 2025 instead of increasing. So the world has about 30 months left, time is running out. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made serious accusations against business and politics on the basis of the IPCC report.

Climate: Around 30 months to limit man-made global warming to 1.5 degrees

On average, global emissions of greenhouse gases between 2010 and 2019 were higher than ever before in human history. However, the growth rate has slowed, the report says. But without immediate reductions in emissions, the 1.5 degree target can no longer be achieved. In the energy sector, for example, this includes using significantly fewer fossil fuels, largely electrifying transport and other sectors, improving energy efficiency and using alternative fuels such as hydrogen. The IPCC experts warn that the use of coal must be phased out completely by 2050 and that of natural gas and oil must be significantly reduced. As the current Ukraine conflict shows, Germany could not only protect the environment by switching to renewable energies, but also reduce its dependence on Russia for coal, oil and gas.

Hundreds of scientists from 65 countries had evaluated tens of thousands of studies over the past few years for the current report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. In the sixth assessment report that has now been published, the authors stated: “Since the fifth assessment report (published in 2014, editor’s note) there has been stronger evidence of observed changes in extremes such as heat waves, heavy precipitation, droughts and tropical cyclones and, in particular, of their assignment to the Human influence.” Many of the changes are irreversible, especially changes in the ocean, ice sheets and global sea levels. It is clear that human influence has warmed the earth and oceans, recent changes are unprecedented for many centuries to millennia.

Emperor penguins leap into the sea from an ice edge in Antarctica. © picture alliance/dpa/XinHua | Liu Shiping

IPCC Chairman Hoesung Lee gives hope: “We have the tools and the knowledge”

“We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can ensure a future worth living,” said IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee, explaining the IPCC findings. But he also gave hope: “We have the tools and the knowledge to limit warming.” Lee emphasized that effective climate protection measures, legal regulations and market mechanisms are now known. “If scaled appropriately and applied more broadly, these can support deep emissions reductions and spur innovation.”

World Climate Report: Four reasons that give hope

Technological progress is faster than expected: Wind and solar energy now generate electricity much more cheaply than coal, gas or nuclear power. For example, the costs of solar and wind energy have fallen by up to 85 percent since 2010, which has boosted the expansion of renewable energies, according to the scientists. The authors of the study state that the costs for lithium batteries for electric cars and for solar panels have each fallen by 85 percent within ten years, while their use has increased tenfold and a hundredfold respectively. With guidelines, new technologies and the right infrastructure, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by 40 to 70 percent by 2050, they say – “a significant untapped potential”.

This means that the amount of CO2 per unit of energy has decreased – so the energy used has become cleaner. The authors of the study explain this by saying that lignite and hard coal have been increasingly replaced by renewable energies and gas in energy production. Laws and political measures would have made this possible, the authors include CO2 emissions trading, bans on climate-damaging practices in industry and subsidies for sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies. However: “The adjustment of financial flows to the goals of the Paris Agreement is progressing slowly, and the recorded climate financial flows are unevenly distributed across regions and sectors,” the authors say. Prosperity grows through climate protection: “The global economic benefits of limiting warming to 2°C exceed the costs of mitigation, according to most of the studies reviewed,” the authors write. Accordingly, the scientists determined a growth in prosperity through climate protection. The authors looked at the gross domestic product and calculated it with and without the reduction in CO2 emissions. They assumed mitigation options that cost $100 per tonne of CO2eq or less. According to the study, GDP will grow even without mitigation measures, but “in 2050 it will be a few percent lower than paths without mitigation measures beyond current policies.” supply chains.

UN Secretary-General speaks of “document of shame” – Greta Thunberg warns of “false optimism”

Despite isolated positive developments, the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes it clear that the time to act is now and calls for more speed in climate protection. The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also warned against false optimism. “As you read the new IPCC report, keep in mind that science is cautious and that this has been watered down in negotiations by countries,” the 19-year-old wrote on Twitter. Before the partial report on limiting climate change was published, the researchers had spent around two weeks wrangling with state representatives to come up with the final wording. Thunberg criticized that some seem more concerned with giving false hope to the perpetrators of climate change than “speaking the blunt truth that would give us a chance to act”.

UN Secretary-General Guterres sees politics and business as responsible. Referring to the published report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, he said: “It is a document of shame, a catalog of empty promises that clearly set the course towards an uninhabitable earth,” Guterres said in a video message. “They are suffocating our planet,” the UN Secretary-General said of governments and companies responsible for high greenhouse gas emissions.

The German climate activist Luisa Neubauer was surprised at the lack of media coverage on the subject. “The groundbreaking report, which shows how unlikely it is that we as humanity will come out of the climate crisis halfway together and explains what we have to do to make it happen, doesn’t get a minute in the news,” she wrote on Twitter adding, “It leaves you speechless.”