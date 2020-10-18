UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed regret that Armenia and Azerbaijan ignore calls for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was announced on Sunday, October 18, by his official representative, Stephane Dujarrick.

“The Secretary General condemns all attacks on populated areas affected by the conflict. <...> The Secretary General deeply regrets that the parties for a long time ignored repeated calls for an immediate end to hostilities, “- said in a statement published on the official website UN.

The escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which began in 1988, occurred on September 27. Baku and Yerevan, which dispute the ownership of the region, blamed each other for escalating the conflict.

On October 17, an agreement was reached on a second truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It entered into force at midnight on October 18 (23:00 Moscow time on October 17), but a few hours later, Yerevan accused Baku of violating the regime, reporting about artillery and rocket attacks on the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Azerbaijan, following Armenia, announced the violation of a new humanitarian truce in Nagorno-Karabakh, blaming Yerevan for it. According to Baku, the forces of the Armed Forces of Armenia subjected Azerbaijani positions in Karabakh to artillery fire.

According to Yerevan, by seven in the morning the Azerbaijani military launched an offensive in the south of the NKR. The unrecognized republic, in turn, accused the Azerbaijani authorities of aggravating the line of contact after the declared ceasefire.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry also accused the Azerbaijani authorities of refusing to agree on the withdrawal of the wounded from the battlefield in the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh.