The inhabitants of the Gaza Strip They are “in the midst of a colossal humanitarian catastrophe before the eyes of the world” in the midst of the conflict between Israel and the group Palestinian Islamist HamasThe UN Secretary General denounced on Wednesday, Antonio Guterres.

“Intensive negotiations are underway to extend the truce (between the sides), which we very much welcome, but we believe that we need a true humanitarian ceasefire,” He said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

Meanwhile, despite the humanitarian truce, only three of the 25 hospitals in northern Gaza, the area occupied by Israeli forces, are functioning, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“In all of Gaza, 15 of the 36 hospitals are operating, completely saturated,” added Tedros, who gave as an example the case of the European Hospital of Gaza, in Khan Yunis (southern of the strip), which operates at three times its capacity.

“There is a lack of fuel, water and food, and the health capacity that is still maintained must be protected, supported and expanded,” Tedros stressed at a press conference, who warned that given the overcrowding experienced in many shelters for displaced people in Gaza increases the risks of cases of respiratory diseases, diarrhea, hepatitis, lice or scabies.



Given the current shortcomings, the director general indicated that the WHO continues studying the possibility of establishing field hospitals in “strategic areas”although he assured that “they could only complement Gaza’s health system, not replace it.”

“The priority must be to support the workers, hospitals and clinics in Gaza so that they can do their jobs,” concluded the head of the United Nations health agency.

AFP and Efe