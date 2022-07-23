The Secretary-General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres, condemned this Saturday (23.Jul.2022) missile attacks on the port of Odessa, Ukraine. The bombing came a day after the Russians and Ukrainians signed an agreement to export tons of grain in Istanbul with Turkey and the United Nations.

“Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets. These products are needed to address the global food crisis and alleviate the suffering of millions of people in need around the world. The full implementation [do acordo] by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative”said Guterres in published statement by your spokesperson.

At least 6 explosions were heard in Odessa on Saturday morning (July 23), according to local media reports. It is unclear whether the attacks reached any grain structure.

in your profile at twitterthe spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, this Saturday (23.July) attributed the attack to Russia:

“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on the port of Odessa, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments to the UN and Turkey under the Istanbul agreement. In the event of non-compliance, Russia will assume full responsibility for the global food crisis.”he wrote.

understand the deal

The agreement provides for the reopening of Ukrainian ports to the Black Sea, freeing the flow of more than 20 million tons of grain from Ukraine. The blockade at the beginning of the war caused food prices to rise globally.

The signing ceremony was attended by Russian Defense Minister Serei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, as well as Guterres and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

On 13 July, the UN Secretary-General announced who was waiting for the signing of the agreement, after a meeting between representatives of the countries in Istanbul. The period lasts 120 days, with the possibility of negotiation, and provides for the export of 5 million tons of grain per month.

In speech after the negotiations, the UN Secretary-General stated that the measure “it’s a deal for the world. It will bring relief to developing countries on the brink of bankruptcy and the most vulnerable people on the brink of famine, and help stabilize global food prices.”