UN Secretary General António Guterres is concerned about discrimination and attacks against Asians amid the coronavirus pandemic. This is stated in the statement released on Monday, March 22, by the head of the world organization.

“The Secretary General is deeply concerned about the increase in violence against Asians and people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic,” – quotes the text of the document TASS…

According to Guterres, there are “horrific deadly attacks, verbal and physical violence, bullying in schools, discrimination in the workplace, incitement to hatred in the media and social networks, provocative statements by people in power.”

The UN Secretary General stressed that during 2020 there were thousands of incidents that “crowned centuries of intolerance, stereotyping, exploitation and violence.”

On March 20, Las Vegas residents went out to commemorate the murdered women of Asian descent. The protesters condemned racism and violence against women. Rallies in support of people of Asian descent take place in the United States after the attack on spas. On March 16, in Atlanta, a man killed eight Asian women. The public is convinced that the crime was motivated by racism, the police cannot yet confirm this theory.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Atlanta. Politicians met with local Asian American communities. During the year, about 3,800 cases of racist threats and attacks occurred in the city. The President noted that women are more often victims of attacks than men.