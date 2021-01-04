UN Secretary General António Guterres condemned the Islamist attacks in northwest Niger, which killed at least 100 people. This is stated in the statement of the official representative of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dujarrik.

Guterres also expressed hope that the Nigerian authorities will make every effort to bring criminals to justice, he said.

“The Secretary General strongly condemns yesterday’s attacks on Choma Bangou and Zarumadareye in the Tillaberi region of Niger by unknown armed men,” the statement is quoted as saying TASS…

Militant attacks on the villages of Choma Bangou and Zarumadareye in northwest Niger became known earlier on Sunday, January 3. The attacks took place the day before.

According to the head of the Tondikivindi commune, Almu Hassane, 70 people were killed in Choma-Bangou, 30 in Zarumadarey. Another 25 people were seriously injured and are in the hospital.

The attacks occurred on the day the preliminary results of the first round of the presidential elections were announced. According to their results, the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and then the Minister of Internal Affairs and Security of Niger, Mohamed Bazum, is in the lead. The results must be confirmed by the Constitutional Court of Niger.

The first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Niger took place on December 27, 2020. 30 candidates from various political parties ran for the presidency.