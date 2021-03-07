UN Secretary General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on civilians in Mogadishu. TASS…

“The Secretary General strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Mogadishu yesterday,” the statement said.

It is noted that the Secretary General also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated the UN’s full support and solidarity with the government and people of Somalia in the face of such crimes.

Earlier it was reported that at least 20 people were victims of a car bomb explosion in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The explosion occurred next to a popular restaurant on Friday evening. It is noted that at least 40 more people were injured in the explosion.