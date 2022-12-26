UN Secretary General Guterres said he could mediate a peace summit with the consent of the parties

UN Secretary General António Guterres commented on Kyiv’s proposal to hold a peaceful summit. The response of the office of the head of the organization transmits RIA News.

“As the Secretary General has said many times in the past, he can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate,” they said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the Ukrainian authorities would like to hold a peaceful summit at the UN by the end of February. Commenting on the issue of inviting Russia to the summit, he said that such a step is possible only after “holding an international court on charges of war crimes.”

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has never followed someone else’s conditions in the issue of negotiations on Ukraine, but was guided by its own goals and common sense.