UN Secretary General António Guteres called the number of victims of the coronavirus pandemic staggering, exceeding the 1 million mark.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of a million people. This is a staggering figure. At the same time, one must not forget that this is the life of each individual person. They are someone’s mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues, ”he said in a video message on Tuesday, September 29th.

According to the secretary general, there is no end in sight to the shocks from the consequences of the coronavirus. He called on the countries to cooperate in order to overcome difficulties together.

“We can overcome this test. But we must learn from our mistakes. Responsible leadership is important. Science is important. Cooperation is important. Disinformation kills, ”he stressed.

Gutteres also urged everyone to continue to wear medical masks and wash their hands, as well as maintain social distance to “contribute to saving lives.”

Our world has reached an agonizing milestone: the loss of 1 million lives to # COVID19… We must never lose sight of each & every life. As the hunt for a vaccine – affordable and available to all – continues, let’s honor their memory by working together to defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/iZ1UnN8d4i – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 29, 2020

As Johns Hopkins University of America reported earlier that day, 1,000,555 patients became victims of COVID-19. The United States is the leader in the number of deaths from the disease (205 thousand). In second place is Brazil (142 thousand), in third – India (95.5 thousand).

The total number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the world has reached 33,273,720.