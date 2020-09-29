UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who recently shared his vision of the life of the organization after the pandemic, urged humanity to learn from its mistakes, after the number of victims of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University (as of 3.45 in Kiev), exceeded the 1 million mark.

“The world has reached a terrifying milestone: the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of a million people. This is a staggering figure. At the same time, one must not forget that this is the life of each individual person. They are someone’s mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues“- he said in a video message.

The Secretary General noted that the particular cruelty of the pandemic lies in the impossibility for families to stay with a dying relative.

“How to say “goodbye” without taking a person by the hand, without kissing him, without hugging and whispering “I love you? “, – complained the head of the UN,

At the same time, Guterres added that we can overcome this test, but must learn from our mistakes.

Our world has reached an agonizing milestone: the loss of 1 million lives to # COVID19… We must never lose sight of each & every life. As the hunt for a vaccine affordable and available to all continues, lets honor their memory by working together to defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/iZ1UnN8d4i – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 29, 2020

“Responsible leadership is important. Science is important. Cooperation is important. Disinformation kills “– the UN Secretary General is sure.

In the meantime, the world has not received the vaccine, the secretary general urged to keep distance, wear masks and wash hands, “to contribute to saving lives.”

Recall that the mark of one million victims of coronavirus infection, according to Johns Hopkins University, the world passed on the night of September 29. However, the international volunteer group Worldometer, which monitors global statistics in real time, reported this on the evening of September 27. Their data diverges.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that as of 09:00 on September 28, in Ukraine, 201,305 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, of which 3,996 were lethal, 88,453 patients recovered. During the day, 2671 new cases of infection were recorded.

sixteen

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter